Jack White performs on London rooftop to celebrate the opening of 'Third Man Records' store







In a surprise appearance, Jack White took to a London rooftop last night to perform an impromptu set. The performance was in celebration of the opening of his new Third Man Records store in the city.

The shop is the record label’s third physical store and the first outside of the US. The London outlet joins stores in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. Those wishing to visit Third Man Records can find it at 1, Marshall Street, Soho, London.

The store opened its doors for the first time on Saturday afternoon and was greeted by hordes of dedicated fans, many of whom had travelled great distances to be there for the opening. One couple travelled all the way from Wales, with others coming from similarly distant parts of the United Kingdom.

The rooftop gig was actually the second of two performances Jack White played to mark the store opening. The famed guitarist, frontman, and producer performed in the store’s blue basement studio, ripping through renditions of classic White Stripes tracks such as ‘Hello Operator’, ‘Why Can’t You Be Nicer To Me’ and ‘Icky Thump’ as well as tracks from his solo career including ‘Sixteen Saltines’, ‘What’s Done Is Done’ and ‘Love Interruption’.

White then moved on to another rooftop on Beak Street – this time owned by the artist Damian Hirst – to deliver a performance on a balcony above the Third Man Records banner. Opening with The White Stripes track ‘Dead Leaves On The Dirty Ground’, White went on to greet the crowd from his lofty perch, saying: “Good evening, London.” He then rolled into ‘Lazarretto’, as well as the classic track from The Racounters, ‘Steady As She Goes,’ for which he asked the audience to “clap along with the snare drum.”

White was obviously aware that some of resident’s of the neighbouring flats might be annoyed by his raucous set, so said: “I wanna play a song to all the neighbours we’re upsetting now, to the neighbours we’re about to be friends with now, and to Damien Hirst who let us use his balcony.”

He then performed The White Stripes’ ‘We Are Gonna Be Friends’. White then signed off with a “Thank you, London,” and disappeared behind the store’s banner.

See the clips, below.

