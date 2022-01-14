Jack White releases introspective new song 'Love Is Selfish'









Jack White - 'Love Is Selfish' 6.9

Jack White has shared a new song entitled ‘Love Is Selfish’, and it will appear on his upcoming album Entering Heaven Alive. A country-inflected number, this is White in a more downbeat tone. Opening with just him and an acoustic guitar, there are flecks of Nick Drake’s ‘One Of These Things First’ and works of other acoustic legends such as John Martyn.

In an introspective piece, the garage-punk pioneer sings “love is such a selfish thing”, and it forms something of a foil to his unrelenting previous single, ‘Taking Me Back’. White’s vocals are very prominent in the mix, driving home the reflective sentiment of the song. In terms of guitar playing, this is vintage White. Driven by a simple but catchy guitar work, it doesn’t matter whether he’s playing an acoustic or electric, he has a penchant for penning a riff like no other.

White returned with his first new offering in over three years with the bombastic ‘Taking Me Back’ in October. Featuring his fuzzy guitar, it invoked the unhinged style of his first two records, Blunderbuss and Lazaretto, just with much superior production and more exciting uses of textures.

Of ‘Taking Me Back’ Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said as part of a review: “As the name aptly suggests, ‘Taking Me Back’ is a return to form for White, featuring blaring guitar riffs, loud-ass drums, and layers upon layers of White vocals squealing some quasi-nonsense over mountains of fuzz. It’s glorious.”

Entering Heaven Alive is set for release on July 22nd, and will be the second of two albums that White is planning to release this year. The first, Fear of the Dawn, will feature ‘Taking Me Back’, which is due for release on April 8th. If the difference in styles between the two singles is anything to go by, we could have two very different albums in our hands by the Summer.

Listen to ‘Love Is Selfish’ below.