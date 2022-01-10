Watch Jack White perform new single ‘Taking Me Back’ live









The king of garage rock, Jack White, has released a live performance video of his recent single ‘Taking Me Back’ which was released in October 2021.

Jack White has been very busy in the last couple of years with his creativity bubbling over in the midst of the pandemic era. In November he announced the upcoming release of not one, but two albums to be released in 2022. In early April, we will be graced with Fear of the Dawn which will be followed by Entering Heaven Alive in July.

The records have been described as “two entirely different albums” they are “each defined by different inspirations, different themes [and] different moods”.

In the UK we are lucky enough to have White’s newly opened ‘Third Man Records’ store in London where the records will be on sale later this year, and White will be in the UK during the global “Supply Chain Issue Tour” with two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Below we have the chance to dip our toes into what promises to be a very pleasing run of releases with an energetic live performance of ‘Taking Me Back’