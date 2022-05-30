Jack White calls for gun control following Uvalde school shooting









Jack White has called for increased gun control in the USA following the tragic Uvalde school shooting last week.

On Tuesday last week, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to ten. Texas State Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

In total, 19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack marking the deadliest school shooting in the US since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and is the nation’s third-deadliest school shooting on record.

Writing on Instagram, White said he was “exhausted…with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem” and called for greater control of guns in the US.

He wrote: “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted. Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their ‘side’ instead of looking at the issue.”

White added: “Exhausted with people whining about their ‘freedom’ being more important than rules that help save lives. Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on the poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed?”

“So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from serious harm?”

White is just one of the hundreds of musicians who have spoken out following the shooting. Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo are among the others to have expressed their anger, calling for stricter gun control laws following the incident.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

The pop icon then called upon lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.