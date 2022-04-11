Jack Johnson announces new album and releases 'One Step Ahead'









Jack Johnson - 'One Step Ahead' 7.1

Hawaiian icon Jack Johnson has announced that he is returning with a new album. Entitled Meet the Moonlight, the project arrives as his first record in five years, and to kick off the excitement, Johnson has released the lead single ‘One Step Ahead’.

The song is a catchy piece with a sunny groove that perfectly captures the essence of his native island. The track also represents a real return to form for Johnson, and whilst it may not be anything groundbreaking, he is back to making feel-good music.

Meet the Moonlight is Johnson’s eighth studio album, and it is slated for release on June 24th via Brushfire/Republic Records. The singer-songwriter created the album with celebrated Lana Del Rey and Weezer producer Blake Mills and recorded it between Sound City and EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, as well as his own Mango Tree Studio in Hawaii.

“When Blake and I first got in touch we’d send each other playlists, and over time we realised we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it,” Johnson explained in a press statement. “After a while, we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved.”

Of ‘One Step Ahead’, Johnson said: “We’re at a point where human nature hasn’t changed but the technology around us has changed dramatically, and it’s getting to this dangerous place where the most extreme and sensationalised opinions have the potential to be heard by so many people.”

He continued: “That line in the chorus is about trying to breathe through the noise and get to a calmer place, which seems important when we’re seeing a lot of friends lose trust and grow away from each other because they disagree over some issue or another.”

Luckily for Jack Johnson fans, he’s announced that he’ll be touring North America this summer. The lengthy run will kick off on June 21st in New Hampshire and won’t end until October 7th in California. For the tour, he’ll be joined by a host of legends, including Durand Jones and the Indications, Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper. Find more information and tickets here.

Listen to ‘One Step Ahead’ below.