Indigo De Souza shares new single ‘Smog’









Indigo De Souza - 'Smog' 4

Quite unlike the song’s title suggests, Indigo De Souza‘s latest release feels like a breath of fresh air. ‘Smog’ is the second single from her forthcoming album All of This Will End, playing out in stark contrast to the poignant deep cuts of the first single released last month, ‘Younger & Dumber’.

Written during the height of lockdown, ‘Smog’ sees De Souza deliberating between inner and outer turmoil, questioning the nature of her self-doubt and the weight of a world that seemed to be crumbling down around her.

“I was in an emotional state that felt like a cross between delirious joy and a real tired hopelessness. Everything felt unknown and distant,” De Souza said, recalling living on her own for the first time. That dichotomy is encapsulated perfectly within ‘Smog.’ While the verses lean toward a more dismal introspection, the chorus bursts forth with undeniable catharsis.

Despite the liminality of her emotions, that dreadful mid-pandemic feeling of unknown eventually proved to be fruitful for the 25-year-old musician. Her creativity flowed freely, especially after the sun went down.

“‘Smog’ is mostly about that strange time and how it felt in my house, alone,” De Souza said. “When the neighbourhood was asleep, and all the lawn mowers stopped, I felt free to make anything and sing anything I wanted.”

De Souza recounted the world’s perceived disintegration in the wake of the pandemic, describing how everything that had once held power and structure seemed to fade away. But from that nothingness, she grew to recognise new values, explaining “what does feel powerful to me is the opportunity to fill life with intention, to foster community, to grow and learn from nature, and from each other.”

Much of De Souza’s discography revolves around raw self-exploration and the depth of emotion, carefully applying an almost visceral lens to the painful changes often experienced in one’s early twenties. Her music has always highlighted her ability to tackle complex emotions, but both ‘Smog’ and ‘Younger & Dumber’ evidence tangible growth both lyrically and musically. Releasing two distinct singles, both with profoundly different tones, solidifies her range as an artist.

Based in North Carolina, De Souza also self-directed the music video for the track, painting a surreal dreamlike sequence of dancers swirling around herself. The video itself seems to offer an insight into De Souza’s mind, metaphorically representing the simultaneous fear and desire to express herself authentically.

After the heartbreaking balladry of ‘Younger & Dumber’ and the synth-led deliverance of ‘Smog’, it’s difficult to anticipate the direction All of This Will End is going to take. With its release slated for April 28th via Saddle Creek, hopes are high.

Check out the music video for ‘Smog’ below.