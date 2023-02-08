Indigo De Souza announces new album ‘All of This Will End’









Indigo De Souza - 'Younger & Dumber' 4.5

American indie rock explorer Indigo De Souza has already gifted us with two wonderful full-length albums, I Love My Mom and Any Shape You Take. It has been said that once the muse calls, you must answer. For De Souza, the muse called not long after the release of Any Shape You Take. That means that we’re getting De Souza’s third album, All of This Will End, later this year.

“All Of This Will End feels more true to me than anything ever has,” De Souza says of the new LP. “Up until recently, my life felt chaotic. Now, so much of the chaos is behind me. I have an incredible community, I love where I live, and I’m surrounded by truly incredible people who are dedicated to deep connection and joy. My music feels like it’s coming from a centred place of reflection.”

To get our first preview of the new LP, De Souza has shared the album’s epic closing track, ‘Younger & Dumber’. More contemplative and acoustic than De Souza’s previous material, ‘Younger & Dumber’ never sacrifices the psychedelic edge and wonderful wit that De Souza has made her own. Like her previous album closer ‘Kill Me’, ‘Younger & Dumber’ builds to a palpable crescendo that feels both awe-inspiring and inevitable. The song makes a strong case for De Souza to make a leap away from rock and more towards the folk/country idiom. She’s damn good at it, as can be heard in the intoxicating and haunting lines in the pedal steel guitar that floats around the song’s arrangement.

“’Younger and Dumber’ is a flood beam of my emotional and spiritual human experience,” De Souza explains. “My growing up defeated by a world brutally littered with trash, violence and grief, and somehow finding beauty, purpose, and boundless love existing in the same place. This song felt really emotionally intense for me when I wrote it. I was sitting in my house and it kind of flowed right to me as if it had already been written by some other force. A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are. I endured some heavy darkness and dysfunction when I was a teenager. But if I hadn’t been through those things, I wouldn’t be who I am now.”

“When you’re young, you don’t know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning,” she adds. “It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive. How many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take.”

“I took psilocybin for the shoot. I have a very specific way of dancing when I’m on mushrooms,” De Souza adds about the song’s visualiser. “The movements feel like electricity rising up from the earth through ancient networks of mycelium. It feels like the trees and plants are moving my body for me and I am just surrendering. It feels so clear to me now more than ever, how important it is to unabashedly embody my truest spirit. Because I am not special, and I’m fleeting, and it feels like it’s my purpose to help mobilize others to come home to themselves.”

“To wake from our societal sleepwalk and consider the importance in creating deep connection within community and relationships,” she concludes. “To find a preciousness in the time we have and the earth we’re nourished by. To see nature in all its primordial magic, as something to learn from and grow with. Something to protect.”

Check out the video for ‘Younger & Dumber’, plus the tracklisting for All of This Will End, down below. All of This Will End is set for an April 28th release.

All of This Will End tracklisting:

1. ‘Time Back’

2. ‘You Can Be Mean’

3. ‘Losing’

4. ‘Wasting Your Time’

5. ‘Parking Lot’

6. ‘All Of This Will End’

7. ‘Smog’

8. ‘The Water’

9. ‘Always’

10. ‘Not My Body’

11. ‘Younger & Dumber’