A new “immersive” Queen pop-up shop to open in London







Queen fans have woken up to the exciting news that an “immersive” pop-up shop dedicated to the iconic British rockers will be opening its doors to the public later this month, and will run into early next year.

Entitled ‘Queen The Greatest’, the pop-up is described as a “dedicated experiential pop-up shop” and will feature a whole host of items relating to music, fashion and more. The shop will be located on London’s Carnaby Street and is set to open its doors on September 28.

Remaining open until January 2022, each month will witness the store change its theme, rotating through music, art, design and even magic. The latter has got us hotly anticipating its arrival, wondering just how the medium will be explored.

The store will also include visual installations which will allow visitors to explore Queen’s long and celebrated history. Each week will see new products released and have events hosted in the space. Up for grabs will be limited edition music releases and fashion collaborations with some of the best brands around, including Champion, Wrangler and even Johnny Hoxton jewellery. Seemingly leaving no stone unturned, there is also said to be a range of lifestyle products.

In a press release, Queen said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Bravado on this project, which will be an exciting experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy. Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for the store to celebrate five decades.”

David Boyne, managing director of merchandise company Bravado, added: “We are delighted to announce this innovative partnership with Queen. The project will add another cultural moment to their rich legacy and will be a destination for fans to immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”

In other news, badger saving guitarist Brian May, has recently spoken of his potential plans for a new solo album. Speaking to Goldmine, May discussed the possibility of producing new material: “I do think about it,” he said, adding: “And strangely enough, I think it probably would be instrumental this time. Because I have enough ideas. And I have lots of unfinished business.”

Earlier this month, May excited fans again by revealing that Queen have actually been in the studio working on new music, although it hasn’t “hit the button in the right way” yet. This is a developing story, so keep your eyes peeled.

Watch the iconic video for ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, below.

Comments