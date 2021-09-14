Brian May performs alongside younger self in 'Back To The Light'







Queen guitarist Brian May has dropped a reissue of the main single from his debut solo album, Back To The Light. Following a trend started by Paul McCartney in his video for ‘Find My Way’, May has marked the release with a video in which he travels back in time to visit his younger self.

The video opens with a present-day Brian May standing on a deserted street corner on a moonlit night. It’s clear from the mask strapped around May’s head that the mysterious world we find ourselves in isn’t too far removed from the pandemic-stricken world of 2020.

As May attempts to morph his facial expression into something resembling wonderment, a venue apparates out of thin air and he walks inside. There, he witnesses a vision of himself and the Brian May band performing the title track from his 1992 album. With a flash of light, May is soon up on stage too, performing alongside his younger self.

Talking about the video in a recent interview, May said: “I feel kind of affectionate looking back. Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come.” The iconic guitarist’s debut solo record, which features tracks like ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ and ‘Driven By You’ celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

The album has already received a reissue, but the title track is due for a special vinyl release on October 22nd. The single will be released in tandem with his “Freddie Mercury–inspired” track ‘Nothin’ But Blue’. The last solo album May released was 1998’s Another World However, last week May hinted towards a new solo album, the nature of which could be entirely instrumental.

See the clip, below.

