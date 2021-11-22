Idris Elba in talks to appear in the next James Bond film









Having long been touted as the next actor to take up the tuxedo and Walther PPK of Great Britain’s greatest and most erratic spy, it has been recently reported that Idris Elba is in talks to appear in the latest James Bond film, though not as the central character.

The star of Luther, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Thor: Ragnarok has long been rumoured to take the mantle from Daniel Craig, a decision that would make him the first black actor ever to inherit the iconic role. Speculated alongside the likes of Tom Hardy and Richard Madden, Idris Elba was even asked by ITV London about the potential of him taking the role, only for the Luther star to reply, “No, I’m not going to be James Bond”.

In a recent report from the British tabloid, The Sun, it appears as though Elba could backtrack on this stance, with a source telling the publication: “Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it”.

Continuing, the article states that, “He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment”.

The source adds that this new role could indeed be to play the latest of James Bonds’ villains, a character type he is used to portraying after playing Brixton Lore in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Meanwhile, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently threw his hat into the ring to play the iconic British spy in a conversation with Esquire. Johnson discussed his pride at the fact that his grandfather Peter Maivia had starred as a villain in the Sean Connery Bond film You Only Live Twice in 1967, stating: “Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he said, before adding: “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond”.