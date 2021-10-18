Daniel Craig and Rami Malek appear in a bizzare Prince-inspired sketch on 'SNL'









The recent edition of Saturday Night Live saw a particularly mind-bending sketch in which host Rami Malek was joined by his James Bond castmate Daniel Craig – who appeared as a surprise guest – as well as SNL’s Kenan Thompson. The sketch saw them pitched against one another, auditioning for the title role of a Prince biopic directed by Jordan Peele (played by Chris Redd).

Malek, who received an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody back in 2019, nails the audition. Unfortunately, he loses points for “not being Black”.

Kenan Thompson is just about to celebrate his landing of the role when Daniel Craig appears at the last minute. The James Bond star apparently missed the memo about the part being for Prince and not an actual prince, arriving dressed head to foot in regency garments. Regardless, he still walks away with the role. “That was bad, but you’re James Bond so you got the part,” Redd’s Peele remarks.

Craig’s last film as 007, No Time To Die, opened in cinemas on September 30th and is currently taking the world by storm. The actor, who previously appeared as Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, and Spectre, has defined the new golden age of Bond, helping to rejuvenate the long-standing franchise.

Rami Malek stars as Bond’s nemesis, Safin, a killer who tears a young Madeleine Swann’s family apart. No Time To Die is one of the most explosive and exhilarating Bond films for years, taking 007 back to his roots for one last, adrenaline-fuelled mission.

Elsewhere on Saturday Night Live, Malek and Pete Davidson joined forces to sing sang a country-pop song spoofing Netflix’s uber-successful Squid Game. The duo also went on to impersonate one another in a sketch that saw them appear in a celebrity game show.

You can watch the star-studded SNL clip below.

Comments