IDLES offer NHS staff free tickets for upcoming Eden Project concert







It has been announced that IDLES will be offering free tickets to NHS workers for an upcoming concert at The Eden Project in Cornwall. IDLES’ show will form part of the cornish eco-hub’s ‘Eden Sessions’, an ongoing series of live performances held every year on the attraction’s grounds. This year’s sessions feature performances from the likes of Royal Blood, Snow Patrol, McFly, Ben Howard and The Script.

IDLES responded to the announcement in an Instagram post, which read: “As a ‘thank you’ for their heroic work during the pandemic, we’re offering NHS workers (& their guests) free tickets to our Eden Sessions gig on Saturday 18 September.” Idles have said that NHS staff can apply for a maximum of two tickets per person via Tickets For Good.

The Bristol post-punk band were meant to perform at The Eden Project last year, but the show was cancelled following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, ticket holders for the original date can still gain access to this weekend’s rescheduled performance. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here. IDLES will be supported by noise-rockers Spectres and the Brighton indie-rock band Black Honey.

As always, attendees will be asked to comply with Covid status checks upon arrival. Before entry to the venue, all ticketholders aged 11 and over will be required to demonstrate their Covid-status in one of the following ways: Proof they have completed a full course of vaccination, proof they have received a negative PCR or lateral flow test result, or proof they have natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test (within 180 days of the show, but following the 10-day self-isolation period).

This is the second time IDLES have made one of their concerts free for NHS Staff. Back in July, the group made 2000 free tickets available to NHS workers local to the band’s hometown of Bristol. Attendees had the opportunity to catch IDLES’ gig at Bristol’s Clifton Downs, which took place earlier this month.

Comments