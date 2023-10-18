Idles announce new album ‘Tangk’ and share single ‘Dancer’









Idles have announced details of their upcoming fifth album Tangk, and shared the lead single ‘Dancer’, featuring two members of LCD Soundsystem.

The new LP, which is pronounced ‘Tank’ with a silent ‘g’, is set for release on February 16th through Partisan Records. The follow-up to 2021’s Crawler, an album which won Idles two Grammy nominations, has been helmed by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich along with Kenny Beats and the band’s guitarist Mark Bowen.

According to the band, Tangk is a record built from love. Frontman Joe Talbot said of the album: “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

Discussing lead single ‘Dancer’, featuring James Murphy and Nancy Whang of legendary New York art-rock group LCD Soundsystem, Talbot added: “‘Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you.”

Ahead of launching Tangk with ‘Dancer’, Idles made their return to performing in the United Kingdom at the Village Underground in London on October 18th, and provided fans with a first look at their forthcoming album.

Idles are set to play dates in Istanbul, Hong Kong and Bangkok before the close of 2023. They will then extensively tour Europe throughout the early months of 2024, including a date at the Super Bock Arena in Porto. However, there are currently no UK dates announced.

Listen to ‘Dancer’ below.