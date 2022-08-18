Iceage share new song 'Shake the Feeling'









Iceage - 'Shake the Feeling' 4

Danish punk rockers Iceage have been taking 2022 relatively easy. If “taking it easy” means gigging across the world in support of their fifth studio album, Seek Shelter, then yeah, Iceage have been taking it easy.

That doesn’t mean they’ve been completely quiet on the new music front, however. Earlier this year, the band released ‘All The Junk On The Outskirts’, an outtake from the band’s 2018 LP Beyondless. It seems as though Iceage have quite a vault that’s ready to plunder, as today the band announced Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, a compilation album of some of the band’s best unreleased songs.

To preview the new collection, Iceage have released the title track, ‘Shake That Feeling’. Reminiscent of classic Dinosaur Jr., ‘Shake That Feeling’ pairs the band’s signature punk energy with anthemic melodies and brightly-coloured indie rock chords. Unsurprisingly, the cheery nature of the track didn’t quite fit in with the tone of Seek Shelter.

“We thought this one to be a little too ‘nice’ and well behaved at the time,” Elias Rønnenfelt explained in a statement. “I didnʼt want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work Iʼm personally most proud of.”

In fact, you can find remnants of some of the best alternative bands of the 1980s here: the frantic fills of My Bloody Valentine circa You Made Me Realise, the languid coolness of The Jesus and Mary Chain circa Psychocandy, the combination of hardcore punk and poppy melodies from Hüsker Dü in the Flip Your Wig era. All of that combines into a potent new track that still sounds uniquely Iceage.

Check out the video for ‘Shake the Feeling’ down below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is set for a September 23rd release.