Ice Cube exits new film after refusing Covid-19 vaccine









It’s been a while since we’ve seen the effortless style and comedy of Ice Cube on screen, having taken a step back from the film industry releasing just one film in the past four years.

Released in 2020, The High Note stars Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Eddie Izzard as well as Ice Cube in a supporting role that looked to invigorate the actor’s career once more.

With four films on the horizon for the actor, reports have recently revealed that he has dropped out of the upcoming comedy Oh Hell No after refusing a Covid-19 vaccination. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actor exited the project after producers stated that the full cast would need to be vaccinated. In walking away from the project, Ice Cube turned down a $9million payout.

Production on the film, written by first-time screenwriters Tracy Oliver and Scot Armstrong, as well as Rick and Morty and Silicon Valley co-writer Jessica Gao, has since been postponed.

Oh Hell No also stars fan-favourite Jack Black, who is also due to appear in the eclectic cast of Super Mario Bros. Alongside Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black will appear as the series’ long-time antagonist Bowser.

Directed by Aaron Hovarth, the mind behind Teen Titans GO! to the Movies as well as Michael Jelenic on his debut feature project, the screenplay will be written by Matthew Fogel, whose credits include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Announced at the Nintendo Direct livestream, Shigeru Miyamoto game director of the entertainment company, stated, “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game”.

Whilst we wait for the release of the film in 2022, why not ‘enjoy’ the trailer for the original live-action version of the film.