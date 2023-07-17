Hundreds protest outside Rammstein concert in Berlin









Ahead of Rammstein‘s performance at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 15th, 300 people gathered outside the venue to protest against the band.

The heavy metal band have recently been under scrutiny to cancel the string of shows due to their frontman Till Lindemann being at the centre of a police investigation following sexual offences allegations.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said in a statement: “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics.” The prosecutors chose to open the investigation “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties.”

The investigation was launched after sexual offences were alleged online against the frontman, which Lindemann strongly denies. Additionally, an online petition titled ‘No stage for Rammstein’ was signed by 75,000 people, urging the band to cancel their three concerts in Berlin.

In response, Berlin’s Senator for Culture, Joe Chialo, confirmed the shows will take place and said: “The demand is emotionally understandable, but legally there is no leverage,” he said. Chialo added: “I’m always on the side of the victims, of course, and I take the allegations made by these women very seriously.”

As the show on July 15th went ahead, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the venue, holding signs including posters that read “stop rape culture” and “only yes means yes.” According to German broadcaster RBB, a spokesperson from the police confirmed it was a peaceful protest and there was no major incidents.

Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel (via DW), also claim a group called RammNein! took over several billboards, protesting the concerts. “It is a scandal that, despite more than 75,000 signatures on a petition and the current situation, the state of Berlin is allowing these concerts to take place,” the group’s spokesperson told the publication.

Rammstein are set to conclude their run of performances in Berlin on July 18th.

This is a developing story.

See more 🇩🇪 A protest against the first of three Rammstein concerts started in Berlin in the afternoon. The police initially spoke of 150 participants who were moving towards the Olympic Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MxHuFpXS5Z — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) July 15, 2023