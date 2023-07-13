Rammstein’s Berlin shows to go ahead despite petition









Despite a petition being signed by over 70,000 people following sexual allegations made against singer Till Lindemann, Rammstein‘s three planned concerts in Berlin are still set to go ahead.

The heavy metal band are set to play at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the home of football club Hertha Berlin, on July 15th, 16th and 18th as part of their European tour. All three shows are sold-out with 60,000 tickets purchased for each performance.

Rammstein have recently been under scrutiny to cancel the performances due to their frontman being at the centre of a police investigation following sexual offences allegations. However, Berlin Senator for Culture, Joe Chialo, has confirmed the shows will take place.

“The demand is emotionally understandable, but legally there is no leverage,” he said. Chialo added: “I’m always on the side of the victims, of course, and I take the allegations made by these women very seriously.

While the investigation takes place, Lindemann is presumed innocent as Chialo stated, the politician also claimed that “the speed at which events unfold makes everything particularly challenging.”

A spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said in a statement last month: “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics.” The prosecutors chose to open the investigation “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties.”

Following news of the petition against Rammstein’s Berlin concerts, Lindemann took legal action against the site hosting the protest. The law firm Schertz Bergmann, who are acting on behalf of Lindemann, claim the comments are “disseminate untrue and defamatory allegations.” Additionally, they have sent a cease-and-desist order to the German website hosting the position.

The petition states: “Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is said to have sexually abused young women at concerts in a serial and systematic way.” It concludes by saying: “The Rammstein concerts must be canceled! Berlin must not become a place for sexual abuse! We do not celebrate perpetrators!”

Lindemann has previously denied all of the allegations against him, with his lawyer stating the claims are “without exception untrue”.

This is a developing story.