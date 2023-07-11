Till Lindemann takes legal action against petition calling for Rammstein to cancel tour









Till Lindemann, who is currently at the centre of a police investigation, is taking legal action against a petition calling for the cancellation of his band’s German tour.

A spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said in a statement last month: “Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics.” The prosecutors chose to open the investigation “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties.”

Since the news of the investigation, a petition has been signed by over 70,000 people asking for the cancellation of Rammstein’s summer concerts. The heavy metal band are currently playing stadiums across Europe and are scheduled to perform three nights at the Olympiastadion in Berlin with their first show set for July 15th.

The petition states: “Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is said to have sexually abused young women at concerts in a serial and systematic way.” It concludes by saying: “The Rammstein concerts must be canceled! Berlin must not become a place for sexual abuse! We do not celebrate perpetrators!”

The law firm Schertz Bergmann, who are acting on behalf of Lindemann, claim the comments are “disseminate untrue and defamatory allegations.” Additionally, they have sent a cease-and-desist order to the German website hosting the position.

Campact, the website in question, has been asked to delete language from the petition, but they are refusing to sign the declaration.

“We stand behind the initiator of the petition and support her demands,” Felix Kolb, Campact’s managing director, said in a statement.

He added: “We consider it our duty to support the courageous people who have spoken out publicly about the incidents at Rammstein concerts and are demanding consequences. This also includes not being forbidden to use clear words.”

Lindemann has previously denied all of the allegations against him, with his lawyer stating the claims are “without exception untrue”. His lawyer announced plans to pursue legal action. Additionally, Rammstein issued a statement and said they take the case “extremely seriously”.

This is a developing story.