Police begin sex offence investigation into Rammstein’s Till Lindemann









German police have officially launched an investigation into Rammstein singer Till Lindemann after multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

“Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics,” a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The prosecutors chose to open the investigation “on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties.”

The spokesperson stated no further information will be given about the investigation at this stage because they don’t want to jeopardise the case.

Fan Shelby Lynn recently told the BBC she was “groomed for sex” backstage at Lindemann’s recent show in Lithuania and claimed her drink was spiked. Furthermore, on June 2nd, more accusations were published by the German publication Tagesshau, with multiple women coming forward to accuse Lindemann of sexual assault. In light of the report, the singer’s book publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch distanced themselves from him.

In response, Lindemann has denied all of the accusations with his lawyer stating the claims are “without exception untrue”. Lindemann’s lawyers plan to pursue legal action in response to the allegations. Additionally, in a statement, Rammstein said: The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard, and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage.”

They added: “We condemn any kind of transgression and ask you: Do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.”

This is a developing story.