Hugh Jackman pleads with Academy to not ‘validate Ryan Reynolds’ with ‘spirited’ Oscar nomination









It appears that Ryan Reynolds has been shortlisted for the Best Song Oscar for his song ‘Good Afternoon’, from the recent Christmas movie, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell. Now, actor Hugh Jackman, who will star alongside Reynolds in the forthcoming Deadpool sequel, has pleaded with the Academy not to humour the Canadian actor with a nomination.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said playfully in a new video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

At the beginning of the video, Jackman praised his friend and co-star’s Christmas movie. “I loved Spirited,” he proclaimed. “It’s a great movie; the entire family watched it and had a blast. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]… and ‘Good Afternoon,’ I laughed the entire way through. It is absolutely brilliant.”

However, Jackman went on to say, with contrived severity, “But please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds [with an Oscar nomination].”

Jackman is currently finishing up his stint on Broadway, where he’s starring in The Music Man, before heading off to film the third instalment of the immensely popular superhero comedy Deadpool. In September, it was also announced that Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine; the new film will be shot this year and hit the screens in 2024.

Reynolds and Jackman have a rich history of shooting superhero flicks together. Reynolds first appeared as Marvel’s Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That iteration of Deadpool, however, had his mouth sewn shut, and the film didn’t see his iconic red-and-black costume. Fortunately, come 2016, Reynolds returned to the role in a central appearance in Deadpool, where the mouth was certainly not sewn.

