The brilliant reason why Ryan Reynolds wore a Bea Arthur shirt in 'Deadpool'









Actor Ryan Reynolds’ performance as Marvel antihero Deadpool is one of the multi-media franchise’s most beloved. The ex-supervillain is known in comic book culture as the “Merc with a Mouth” because of his tendency to talk and constantly joke, even when it’s not appropriate for the situation. These are mostly done through the fourth wall breaks, something that makes Deadpool stand out from his superhero acquaintances.

The first Deadpool live-action film was released in 2016 and directed by Tim Miller in what was his directorial debut, following the character’s cameos in Fox’s X-Men series. In the countdown to the film’s release, fans were excited about what the film could bring due to the character’s unconventional nature.

This paid off as the film was a smash hit, earning over $782 million against a $58 million budget. Furthermore, it became the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2016 and broke numerous records, including the highest-grossing R-rated film at the time. The film was followed by a sequel, Deadpool 2, in 2018, where a new director – David Leitch – took up the source material. This film outgrossed its predecessor, earning over $785 million worldwide and received praise for its combination of humour and action.

A third effort is set for a September 6th, 2024 release. It will be the character’s integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be part of the franchise’s sixth phase.

Deadpool is a unique addition to the Marvel live-action collection, full of meta jokes and witty self-awareness. The casting of Ryan Reynolds in itself is a call back to the comics, as the antihero describes himself as “Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar Pei”. Reynolds will continue to play Deadpool in the MCU, something that pleases fans since the actor embodies the role to such a high level.

Reynolds’ love for the character came from Cable & Deadpool #2, and this is what inspired him to bring such a character to life on the big screen. The Canadian actor holds such a dedicated appreciation for the character and exemplifies impressive attention to detail towards the original source material. One of these involves a shout-out to another piece of media mentioned in the comics.

The character Deadpool voices love for actress Bea Arthur in the comics. Arthur, who worked as an actress and comedian, is known for playing the revolutionary Maude Findlay in the popular sitcoms All in the Family and Maude. However, her performance as Dorothy Zbornak in The Golden Girls, one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, upholds her legacy.

Despite her tragic passing in 2009, seven years before Deadpool came out, Arthur has a brief appearance in the film. This comes in the form of being printed onto Wade Wilson’s T-shirt during one scene, a fitting salute to the original comics and Reynolds is the one to thank.

In behind-the-scenes talks, it was revealed that star Reynolds paid $10,000 of his own money to obtain the right to wear a Bea Arthur shirt, as Deadpool’s love for Arthur is frequent in the comics. Reynolds went as far as to make the request in person and donated the money to charity, something Arthur would appreciate as she was a huge contributor to charities during her legendary career.

In turn, Reynolds got the thumbs up from the actress’ estate, which he was grateful for as he feels there is no Deadpool without Bea Arthur. According to Arthur’s estate, Reynolds can thank his early days on the sitcom days Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place for securing the rights.