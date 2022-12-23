Hugh Jackman returned as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' on one condition









Hugh Jackman has revealed that he only needed one specific pledge to make him reprise his role as X-man Wolverine in Deadpool 3, one that involved the continuity of Logan’s ending.

The Marvel star previously shared the upsetting news that he will never return to the role. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realised, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it,” the actor shared with interviewer Jake Hamilton. “And that really helped me; it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he like, doesn’t believe anything,”

However, it was confirmed this year that Jackman would star in Deadpool’s first canon MCU movie. His only rule is that the film’s plot would not mess with Logan’s timeline, as the conclusion to the 2017 film saw Wolverine dying.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman shared with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on their SiriusXM radio show. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan‘ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Jackman will star alongside Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson, also known as the wise-cracking vigilante Deadpool. Reynolds took to Twitter to confirm continuity in the complicated X-men franchise timeline: “‘Logan‘ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing,” Reynolds shared in a video posted on the social media app. “Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that. What actually happens in our film”.

Deadpool 3 will see the character transition from 20th Century Fox’s Cinematic Universe to the official Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Disney purchased the rights to in 2008 for $4 billion. As Deadpool reads more mature in humour and graphic in action, fans who appreciate this break from the MCU’s more family-friendly content initially worry about Disney infiltrating the unique and R-rated superhero. “Don’t worry about that,” writer and producer Rhett Reese assured Den Of Geek. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.'”

The writer added: “But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing because obviously, we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success, and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully, it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

Deadpool 3 will be coming to theatres Friday, November 8th, 2024.

Check out Reynolds and Jackson discussing the project on Twitter below.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022