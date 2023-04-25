Hugh Grant will star as an Oompa Loompa in ‘Wonka’









It has been confirmed at CinemaCon 2023 that the British actor Hugh Grant will appear as an Oompa Loompa in the forthcoming Warner Bros movie Wonka.

A prequel to the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, the upcoming movie tells the story of how the titular inventor became the biggest name in confectionery. Taking over from Gene Wilder in the iconic lead role is Timothée Chalamet, with the actor being joined by a supporting cast that includes the likes of Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Matt Lucas.

Several different actors played the small workers of the chocolate factory in the original movie, whilst the Oompa Loompas of the 2005 remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, were played by Deep Roy.

Hugh Grant most recently went viral at the 2023 Oscars. With the stars and other attendees gathering at the historic ceremony, Grant was interviewed on the red carpet. Thanks to the short answers of the British actor, the interview quickly made the rounds online. Asked if he had hopes for anyone to win, he responded: “No one in particular.”

Then, when asked, “What are you wearing tonight, then?” the actor responded: “Just my suit.”

Take a look at the Oompa Loompas in action in the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory below.