Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant’s “uncomfortable” interview goes viral









An interview branded as “uncomfortable” with Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant from the Oscars 2023 red carpet has gone viral.

The annual awards ceremony celebrating cinema’s last 12 months took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night – Sunday, March 12th). Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s sci-fi multiverse romp Everything, Everywhere All at Once took home the Oscar for ‘Best Picture’, sweeping most of the major categories.

Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the story of Pinocchio won the first award of the evening, picking up the statuette for ‘Best Animated Feature’, with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse winning ‘Best Animated Short’. Elsewhere, All Quiet on the Western Front got its first win of the night for ‘Best Cinematography’, and The Whale took home the prize for ‘Best Makeup and Hairstyling’ for the transformation of Brendan Fraser (who deservedly won for ‘Best Actor’) as Charlie.

With the stars and other attendees gathering at the historic venue, Graham interviewed Grant for ABC on the red carpet. Thanks to the short answers of the British actor, it quickly went viral. Asked if he had hopes for anyone to win, he responded: “No one in particular.”

Then, Graham asked him, “What are you wearing tonight, then?” to which he responded: “Just my suit.” Pressing on, Graham asked Grant about his recent cameo in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. “Well, I’m barely in it – I’m in it for about three seconds,” he explained. “Yeah, but still, you showed up, and you had fun, right?” Graham continued. “Almost,” Grant expressed. After she concluded the interview, when Grant was walking away, he was spotted raising his eyebrows.

Online reactions to the interview varied, with many criticising the actor. “Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hugh, if you don’t want to be there, go home. Worst Oscars interview ever.”

Watch the interview below.

See more hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023