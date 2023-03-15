Hugh Grant on Drew Barrymore: “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings”









What in the world is happening to Hugh Grant? The legendary romantic comedy lead actor has been busy promoting his latest action-adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but in the process, it appears as though he might be losing his mind. Or at the very least, he’s done giving a damn what anybody thinks about him.

After turning in an impressively uncomfortable interview on the red carpet of the Academy Awards earlier this week, Grant has a new interview filled with surprisingly candid insights. This time, it’s with Wired Magazine and their ‘Auto-Complete Interview’ YouTube series. Along with co-stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, Grant gamely takes on some ridiculous questions, cops to not having seen his own movie yet, and even gets in some startling comments about fishes that eat babies in the film.

The entire interview is a wonderfully unhinged collection of moments, with both Pine and Rodriguez struggling to keep it together as Grant goes scorched earth on pompousness, fantasy movies, and himself. At one point, Grant is asked whether he actually sang in the film Music and Lyrics, which features him as a washed-up 1980s pop star helping to get Drew Barrymore’s career as a young upstart off the ground.

“Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief,” Grant admitted. “Actually, that’s not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some. Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.”

Of course, once Grant gets honest, Rodriguez has a hard time keeping it together. Grant then adds the kicker: “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.” The strange thing is that Grant never comes across as dickish or even particularly rude while saying these things. Especially with Pine and Rodriguez trying to stay professional, Grant simply comes off as wonderfully funny, if not strangely immune to common courtesy.

Grant even gets close to complimenting Barrymore, even though he doesn’t quite reach a true compliment. “Having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n roll, whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews,” Grant claimed. I haven’t seen Music and Lyrics, but if Grant is actually able to pull off something like ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ in that film, that may be worth the price of admission right there.

Check out the full interview down below.