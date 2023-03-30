Hugh Grant on the movie he wishes he never made









Following a brief appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and a rather comic interview at the Oscars ceremony earlier in March, Hugh Grant has returned to our headlines. The iconic British actor stars in the brand new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves and has been on the movie’s promotional run.

Earlier this week, Grant appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he participated in the ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ segment with his Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves co-star Chris Pine.

In the segment, contestants have to either answer a personal question or eat unsavoury food placed in front of them. In one of his personal questions, Grant was asked what movie he would have removed from his IMDb page if he could.

Faced with the prospect of eating a “worm and mayonnaise shepherd’s pie”, Grant duly replied: “The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades, really.”

“As you know, as someone in the industry, it’s one thing for me to say that I was bad,” he continued. “But I can’t bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad, so that’s my dilemma.”

After a pause for consideration, Grant answered: “The Lady And The Highwayman. Mid-’80s film made for television. I’m a highwayman, I’m meant to be sexy, low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg. When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’ And, it’s poor.”

The Lady And The Highwayman was a 17th-century period drama released in 1989. It starred Grant as Silver Blade alongside Lysette Anthony as Lady Panthea Vyne. Watch the trailer footage below.