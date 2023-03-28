Chris Pine thinks ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ can “make people feel better”









In a new interview, Chris Pine discussed his new movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The 42-year-old actor, who stars as Edgin Darvis, has revealed that the movie will provide escapism for audiences to “make them feel better”.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the role-playing game of the same name and gives fans the same sense of escape in movie form. Pine spoke to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere on Sunday: “I’ve seen this film probably more than I’ve seen many of my other films because I love watching it with an audience”.

He added: “To come out and see audience’s faces, you see exactly what cinema should do, which is people are, like, alive. They want to talk about it. They’re in a great mood. The world is so shitty, so why not use this vehicle – big-budget cinema – to make people feel better.”

Pine continued to reveal that his character was deeply inspired by 1980s movies. “There’s like a bit of the swashbuckler to this guy in the world, which I love,” he said. “I’m an 80s baby. So all of my references were ’80s. So this movie to me was like Goonies, Never Ending Story; it was a bit of Indiana Jones. Fast forward, and maybe it’s a bit of ‘Pirates’. All kind of mashed together with his big heart.”

The Star Trek actor also said he was relieved that he didn’t have to do any stunts for the movie, which also features Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

“I don’t do any stunts in this film,” he said. “Nothing. I have no action. All I do is run. Run away from shit. All these poor schmucks had to do all this martial arts training on the weekends, and I was taking walks on the beach. I was reading, caught up on my Netflix. I had a great time.”

