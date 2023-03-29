Hugh Grant: Dependence on tech makes film sets “sad”









Actor Hugh Grant has opened up on the atmosphere on contemporary film sets, claiming that they are now “sad” and “weird” in comparison to those that he performed on in the early part of his career.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Grant stated, “Films are so weird now”. Continuing, he added: “They’re weird because… You know, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that”.

He exclaimed: “And all that stopped because of telephones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad”.

Colbert then asked Grant if the banning of mobile phones on movie sets meant that “more affairs” are happening in the industry.

Grant then wittingly replied, “Yeah, I think so. You know, Tarantino bans telephones from sets and quite right too, and the people there, they do all shag each other – or so I’m told.” The Notting Hill actor went on to explain that he is now in prime physical shape after doing hundreds of squats when sword-fighting in the Dungeons & Dragons film.