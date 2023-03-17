Hugh Grant calls the ending of 1999s ‘Notting Hill’ “nauseating”









The lead star behind the classic 1999 rom-com Notting Hill, Hugh Grant, has called the ending to the movie “nauseating” in a recent interview.

Sitting down with Wired, Grant was highlighting an easter egg that many missed at the end of the film, in which Julia Roberts’ Anna Scott is seen reading a novel specifically chosen by the director Roger Mitchell, who later passed away in 2021. “In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I’m reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières, which was going to be his next film,” Grant revealed, “So it’s a little in-joke from Roger Michell, God rest his soul”.

The 1999 movie was written by the British screenwriter Richard Curtis, who is also known for penning other romantic favourites such as 1994s Four Weddings and a Funeral, 2003s Love Actually and 2013s About Time.

In the very same interview, Grant also took aim at Drew Barrymore’s singing in 2007s Music And Lyrics, in which they both star. “I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” the actor recalled, “Drew Barrymore is in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying, her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings”.

Having recently gone viral for his hilarious interview at the 95th Academy Awards, Grant is next due to star alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in the fantasy flick Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.