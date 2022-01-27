Howard Stern: “Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird cult and now he’s dead”









American radio presenter Howard Stern has revealed that he believes that the music icon got caught up in the anti-vax movement prior to his death.

On January 20th we were met with the sad news of Meat Loaf’s passing. At present, his cause of death is officially yet to be determined, however, some reports have suggested that the singer was infected with the Covid-19 virus.

In a recent development, US radio legend Howard Stern has blamed Meat Loaf’s death on his alleged disregard for the Covid-19 regulations of mask-wearing and vaccination.

While this statement is only conjecture, it does appear that Meat Loaf was sceptical of Covid-19 measures. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2021, he said: “[Face masks] don’t do anything. They don’t stop you from getting COVID. They’re just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can’t breathe”.

He continued, “The only good masks are N95. But we got one, and it was so badly made, the straps were so short, they would go on a child. So we had to go on the aeroplane with the paper masks and then on the way back, we got a Nazi: ‘Get your mask on now!’ They’re power-mad now.”

When the interviewer responded, “Oh God, we’re being controlled by everybody,” Meat Loaf replied, “Yeah, I know. But not me. If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled”.

Later on in the interview, Meat Loaf explained: “I’m happy to give you a hug. I hug people in the middle of Covid,” before admitting, “I’m scared to death [of Covid]! You kidding me?”. However, he finished that muse by admitting, “But I’m sorry, I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics.”

On his radio show, Stern alleged: “Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird fucking cult. And somehow really believed that — he made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead”.

It is important to note that Meat Loaf didn’t mention vaccines in the quote that Stern incorrectly referenced, and it is still unconfirmed whether Meat Loaf was an ‘anti-vaxxer’. However, Stern proceeded to call out Meat Loaf’s family to speak out about the importance of Covid-19 measures, saying: “I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘You know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake, I should have taken the vaccine’,” he said, adding: “Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake'”.

During the show, Stern also shared his fond memories of Meat Loaf, who had been a frequent guest on his show over the years. This part of the show can be streamed in the video below.