Meat Loaf's son-in-law Scott Ian leads tribute to the late singer









Anthrax’s Scott Ian is one of the many celebrities who has paid tribute to the recently-deceased Meat Loaf. Ian, as it happens, was married to Meat Loaf’s adopted daughter, Pearl Aday.

“There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time,” Pays wrote. “For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family — Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it. I love you Meat.”

Meat Loaf’s collaborator Ellen Foley gave her opinion to Variety magazine: “It was shocking because it all happened so quickly. There are certain people that you think are always going to be there, like Betty White and Meat Loaf.”

Foley performed a duet with the vocalist on ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light’. “He was so much a part of my youth, more so than later on in my life, because most of our interaction was when we were young,” she elaborated. “So when I think of him, I think of myself as this girl who did her first Actors’ Equity show with him in this National Lampoon tour, driving around the country in a blue van. The first record I ever sang on was “Bat Out of Hell.” it just brings up so many feelings and so many images — it’s joyful, and it’s hard. And the fact that we also lost Jim Steinman is a double whammy.”

Bonnie Tyler, who worked with Meat Loaf songwriter Jim Steinman on ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, also expressed her sorrow. “I am shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf,” said Tyler. “He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice and stage presence to match and is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality.”

Queen guitarist Brian May posted a tribute on his Instagram: “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a five-year-old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world is mourning and will miss your fine and powerful presence for a very long time.”