Guitarist Brian May to make his acting debut









Although Brian May has worked on movie soundtracks Flash Gordon and Highlander, he has never appeared before the camera as an actor. But he’s set to change all that, having announced his intention to appear in an episode of Andy and the Band.

“It was very moving because it’s a great story, it’s such a lovely look into what happens to kids and how they lose their confidence and what can be done,” May revealed.

Fittingly, he will appear alongside The Odd Socks, the band in question. “It is a good song, I didn’t write it, I did contribute. I’m a person who can’t help sticking my oar in so we did collaborate on it,” he added.

The guitarist felt the television show acts as a support system to those who “feel like they’re an outcast – it’s an antibullying campaign built into what they do, which I think is wonderful. It must give so many kids confidence who have lost their belief because they’re regarded as something different, a bit odd, and they get bullied.”

“These things are very serious, I have grandchildren now and I know, all over again, what happens in schools, and it’s so easy for a kid to be marginalised,” the guitarist continued. “You don’t realise how much damage that can do to kids. So it’s grown ups that need to be educated, not just the kids.”

“All the grown ups that I’ve shown it to have been very moved, some of them have cried, which is great,” May continued.

The episode airs on CBBC on Thursday, January 27th, and the single ‘Planet Rock’ by Andy And The Odd Socks featuring Brian May will be released on February 18th.

