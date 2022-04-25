Howard Stern accuses Johnny Depp of "overacting" during Amber Heard trial









The ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has seen widespread media coverage since it began on April 11th, and for the most part, it has resulted in an outpouring of support for Depp, who was allegedly subjected to all kinds of toxicity and abuse throughout the course of their relationship.

The defamation trial, which is a result of Heard claiming abuse allegations at the hands of Depp, has brought details to light from their relationship, highlighting just how devastating abusive relationships can be regardless of gender. However, it seems that Howard Stern’s hot take is stuck in toxic masculinity, claiming that Depp is overreacting.

Speaking via his SiriusXM radio show, Stern speculated: “The reason he wanted that, he wanted it televised, is that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.'”

He continued, “If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting, ’cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I got to tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

From the outside looking in, this seems like yet another case of victim-blaming and shaming, which likely won’t come as a shock to many, as this is an unfortunately frequent occurrence. And although it may seem like a played-out argument, it needs be asked, what if the genders had been reversed? If it’s in poor taste to tell a woman that she is overreacting to an abusive relationship, the same rules apply the other way around.

Although Stern has his own opinions on the matter, it’s clear that Johnny Depp has displayed an immense amount of bravery in speaking publically about his experiences.