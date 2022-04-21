Johnny Depp once "gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much"









The ongoing defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is quickly devolving into a brutal airing of all the couple’s dirty laundry on a public stage. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over the actress’ 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which the actress accused Depp of domestic abuse.

Texts revealed during the proceedings included messages that Depp sent to fellow actor Paul Bettany. Those texts from June 2013 included the two joking about how to murder Heard, with Depp writing, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f— her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.” Bettany replied, “My thoughts entirely! Lets be CERTAIN before we pronounce her a witch.”

Previously, recordings brought into the courtroom included an audiotape where Heard admitted to punching Depp. Laurel Avis Anderson, a therapist who worked with the couple in 2015, testified that she believed the pair engaged in “mutual abuse” when questioned last week. Today, much of the trial focused on Depp’s drug and alcohol use.

Heard’s lawyer attempted to get Depp to detail his drug use, specifically in regards to his friendship with singer Marilyn Manson. “We drank together, we’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times,” Depp recalled. When the lawyer asked if “pills” were involved, Depp said, “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much,” which was followed by a laugh.

Depp also attempted to lighten the mood when he was asked if he drank whisky in the morning. “Isn’t happy hour anytime?” was Depp’s response. Depp’s lawyer claimed that the actor frequently uses “dark humour” to bring levity to otherwise embarrassing or difficult situations.

Listen to some of the questioning of Depp in the defamation trial down below.

Amber Heard's lawyer grills Johnny Depp about whether he took drugs with Marilyn Manson.



“I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.” Depp testifies. pic.twitter.com/4jGNeIuhMk — assako Fukuzawa (@assako4) April 21, 2022