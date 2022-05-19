How Robert Pattinson's mother keeps him humble









Robert Pattinson has made his mark in the world of mainstream cinema, and according to the actor, it’s because of his roots and family heritage. The actor credits his parents – particularly his mother – with creating a semblance of humility in an industry that might otherwise have robbed him of it. “H” might stand for Hollywood, but it also stands for humility, which is rarely seen in the chasm of cinema.

He was introduced to American audiences as the waggish looking Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, and from that moment, he was launched into the stratosphere of success as the lead in Twilight, portraying a flat-lined vampire, who was determined to find love in a land of monsters and mania. The franchise made his name, and then some, which likely explains why the actor felt overwhelmed by his rise in profile in the world of popular culture.

The actor later revealed that his mother came to his rescue at a time when he was being met by hordes of fans from all corners of the American blanket, creating something extra special. “My mum sent me some stuff, which she thought was really funny, when I was already in America,” Pattinson revealed to MTV. “They had this picture from this Viking film I did where I looked like someone had beaten me in the face with a frying pan. I was wearing this disgusting wig. And they were like ‘THIS is Edward.’ It was a petition, which they were going to send to Summit saying, ‘We will not go and see the movie.’ It got up to 75,000 signings. This is about three days after I got cast. I was thinking, ‘Thanks for sending that mom!’ That was my welcome into Twilight.”

And what a welcome it was too into the world of Twilight, as he was met with a welcome, some of it blisteringly positive, much of it negative. “The initial reaction was 100 per cent ‘He’s completely wrong for it.’ And I agree with them,” Pattinson recalled, detailing the fury of a gang of angry Twilight fans. “I didn’t play it like some guy who knew he was beautiful. I still don’t really feel it. I don’t feel it at all.”

He may be bashful about his good looks, but it’s his prerogative to think so, especially when it comes to his looks; handsome, or otherwise. But there’s no denying the fact that Pattinson belongs on the big screen, and could well end up becoming another James Bond hopeful if his tenure as Batman fails to take off.

He was the effortless charm that stems from being English, and boasts a gravitas that comes from the school of Marlon Brando. The actor comes across nicely in interviews, but the finished product is the characters he paints on the big screen, creating a feeling of reality for the characters to walk across the screen, and show them for the people they are.

He’s also made it clear that he’s no method actor: Indeed, the notion of becoming someone else for the sake of building up a more authentic performance is not the modus operandi of this fine talent. Instead, it’s the journey from which the riveting actor stemmed from the ground up. And much like the fans who queried whether or not the actor could portray the character in question as Stephenie Meyer intended the portrait to come across as.

Because its the journey itself that makes for a more rounded performance, not method acting, and it’s the journey from plot points a, b, c, d, e, f, g that seeps into the universe as a calibration of the artistry as a means of capturing the essence of the plot in question.

So, it looks like everyone has Pattinson’s mother to thank for the actor’s success, and for grounding the actor in a sense of reality that captures the actor so truthfully, and with great reverence for his craft and his material. Much has been written about him, and much will be written about him in the years to come. And so it stems from the journey within that place of great comfort: family.