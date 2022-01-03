How a 'Harry Potter' star broke the director's ribs









Fans of the Harry Potter series have been overjoyed recently, especially after the announcement that a TV special was going to reunite their favourite stars once again for a long discussion about the making of the most popular fantasy films in recent memory. It is clear from the reception that fans have not lost interest in these unforgettable creations.

In order to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a TV documentary about the production aspects of the Harry Potter films. It invited many of the stars who had a definitive impact on the films’ exposure to popular culture, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint who all came together for this particular project.

J.K. Rowling was a conspicuous absence from the reunion, with many speculating that she was not invited to participate in such an iconic event because of her recent transphobic comments which have alienated many trans fans in the Harry Potter community, angering others who idolised the writer and admired her artistic vision.

Over the course of the documentary, many interesting “behind the scenes” stories came forward but one of them is particularly absurd. James Phelps, the actor who played the role of Fred Weasley, revealed that he once ended up breaking the ribs of the director of Goblet of Fire in a bizarre incident that ended up proving injurious to the filmmaker Mike Newell.

The director was trying to encourage Phelps to be physical in a fight and ultimately decided to participate himself. Newell recalled: “I remember gripping him around the waist and trying to fling him about and so forth and I cracked a couple of ribs.”

He went on to add: “I was in absolute agony from then on, but of course, the wonderful thing was that I’d made a complete twit of myself and everybody felt much better for that.”

Watch the trailer for the Harry Potter reunion below.