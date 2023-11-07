How Patti Smith inspired Winona Ryder: “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine”

Widely considered to be among the most talented songwriters in history, Patti Smith has solidified her place in rock history as one of the all-time greats. Known for her unique blend of punk and poetry, as well as the subversive politico-philosophical foundations of her iconic songs, Smith’s legacy transcends cultural and national divides.

Ranging from Madonna to Sonic Youth, many revered musicians have all acknowledged their debt to the infinitely nuanced oeuvre developed by Smith throughout her illustrious career. However, she has also influenced artists from other disciplines who have been moved by the American pioneer’s strikingly original view of the world we inhabit. Winona Ryder, the acclaimed star of films like Heathers, definitely counts herself among the latter.

Ryder, who has revitalised the second half of her fascinating career through her work on the unimaginably popular Netflix show Stranger Things, was touched by Smith’s poetry during her most formative years. In a conversation with Another Magazine about the primary influences that have shaped her artistic journey, the Reality Bites actor cited Smith as the one who opened her eyes when she was in an ideologically restrictive school environment.

When asked about her experiences, Ryder described how Patti Smith’s iconic track ‘Gloria’ completely changed her life. The actor recalled: “I always loved the Patti Smith lyric ‘Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine’. I got sent home from school for wearing a Patti Smith T-shirt with that line on. I was not raised religiously; my parents always told me to take a piece of whatever religion you like and make it your own.”

Elaborating on the song’s philosophical trajectories, Ryder added: “And I’ve always thought that to plant concepts of heaven and hell, sin and burning, into a child’s mind is wrong. The lyric is not a ‘fuck you’ message, it’s about being responsible for your own actions. Like James Baldwin said, ‘We pay for our sins because of the lives we lead’. It also makes me think of John Lennon’s quote, ‘Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans’.”

Ranked by us as the greatest single line in rock history, the haunting opening line of ‘Gloria’ perfectly summed up the intense political and spiritual destabilisation during the 1970s. Bold and unflinching in its transgressive incorporation of Biblical symbolism, the song raised powerful questions for anyone who was lucky enough to encounter it.

Check out the song below.