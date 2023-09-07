10 greatest single lines in rock music history









Not every great rock and roll is looking to rewrite Shakespeare. After all, this genre was meant to be a rebellion against the proper form of music, so it would make sense that most of the tracks would focus on topics that weren’t the most profound aspects of life. There were exceptions to the rule, though, and everyone from The Beatles to Patti Smith made a point to say something whenever they stepped up to the mic.

Whether it was announced at the song’s start or hidden in the following few verses, every artist has crafted single lines that deserve to be along the lines of pure poetry. While not all of them may have been thinking critically about what their songs meant at the time, each line speaks to a subtle truth about life that anyone can relate to, be it love for their significant other or the need to break free from their nowhere town.

While the line may be great on its own, context matters as well, and the placement of the lines alongside the artist’s delivery makes it feel like a gut punch whenever listening to them on headphones. Even if the audience can’t relate to this specific experience that the writer is feeling, they believe in it because they can hear that the artist believes it whenever they perform.

Whereas most decent rock lyrics can go out of style the minute that the artist becomes irrelevant, there’s a good chance that any line from this list could outlive the genre itself. Rock and roll may mean many different things to many people, but nothing says it all for the genre than speaking one’s mind like every one of these artists has.

10 greatest single lines in rock history:

10. ‘Missing’ – Everything But the Girl

“I miss you like the deserts miss the rain”.

Every artist has tended to write their fair share of breakup songs. Given that love is the favourite subject of nearly every single songwriter under the sun, it’s only natural to have it balanced out by a few breakup songs that deal with the aftermath of falling out of love. Although most artists react angrily to those who have let them down, Everything But the Girl is only empty in their single ‘Missing’.

Featuring a massive trip-hop beat and structure, Tracey Thorn’s wavering voice shakes with emotion as she wonders where her other half has gone. Not knowing if they are dead or alive, there’s a restless soul hidden inside the song. While most artists use flowery language, the chorus line of missing her lover like the deserts miss the rain is one of the most profound statements on sadness.

Although plenty of songs have been based around the theme of missing someone, comparing one’s emotions to a barren desert landscape is one of the most heartbreaking lyrics of the 1990s, knowing that the one person that they need to survive has gone and will not be coming back. That one line of “I miss you” might seem simple when looked at on the page, but when hearing it in context for the first time, it may as well be an avalanche of emotion.

9. ‘Crawling Back To You’ – Tom Petty

“Most things that I worry about never happen anyway”.

For years, Tom Petty stood by the fact that Wildflowers was one of the best albums he had ever made. Working alongside the Heartbreakers and producer Rick Rubin, Petty assembled his sturdiest batch of songs in ages, with lyrics that concerned growing up, love gained and lost, and the need to overcome whatever adversity was in his way. Although problems may have been stacking up in his personal life, ‘Crawling Back To You’ contains a subtle reminder to keep a level head through all the madness.

With lyrics about people who can’t quite kick their habits, the song could easily be about a love lost or a man having a drug problem. Although there are more than a few signs of restlessness throughout every line of the song, Petty says a mantra of sorts in the final verse, saying that most things that he worries about never seem to happen.

While that sentiment might read as scary or even pessimistic for the average listener, it’s oddly comforting coming out of Petty’s mouth, as if he knows he is strong enough to overcome whatever he seems worried about. Although Petty fully admits that he doesn’t know where some of his songs come from, this one line could practically be prescribed for anyone with anxiety.

8. ‘River’ – Joni Mitchell

“I wish I had a river that I could skate away on”.

Compared to other rock and roll singers, Joni Mitchell’s records feel like looking at finely crafted works of art. Whereas Bob Dylan may have given his fair share of lectures throughout his time, Mitchell’s work feels like looking at a finely crafted poetry novel, making songs that feel indebted to the greatest wordsmiths that have come before her. Then again, all good art usually comes from great pain as well.

Chronicling her recent divorce, Blue is an example of doing a lot with the bare minimum. Throughout most of the tracks, Mitchell takes an acoustic guitar and tells her story in front of a microphone, all while trying to sew together the pieces of her broken heart. Although ‘River’ may be upbeat in tone, the lyrics themselves detail themes of escape, wishing Mitchell can skate away as the winter covers the landscape.

Even though most of Mitchell’s songs have to deal with hidden emotions, ‘River’ cuts right to the point in a single line, wishing that there was some way that all of life’s problems could be forgotten if just for a moment. Whereas most rock bands stick by the creed of ‘sex, drugs, and rock and roll’, there’s nothing like being able to relate to a song through the sheer beauty of a person’s soul.

7. ‘Heroes’ – David Bowie

“We could be heroes just for one day”.

It’s nearly impossible to break down the different facets of David Bowie‘s career into categories. Throughout every era of his development, ‘The Starman’ sought to expand upon what made his sound endearing, from the glam-rock glory days to his time twisting his music inside out during his ‘Berlin period’. Although “Heroes” may have marked another sonic development for Bowie, the title track gave fans a look at the lonesome human still hidden underneath those musical costumes.

Compared to the tales of far-away lands, Bowie is wearing his heart on his sleeve for most of the song, saying that he can beat whatever unstoppable force is ahead of him with his partner by his side. While it’s unclear whether this partner is a lover or a friend, he’s convinced that he can become a hero just for a moment, wanting to make the most of what he has left.

Even though there are only a handful of throughlines between Bowie’s albums, this kind of optimism felt like an extension of what his musical mission was. Bowie’s catalogue was the epitome of what musical bravery looks like, and even if those heroic attributes may seem unattainable, he’s determined to put every ounce of his being into making the world a better place.

6. ‘Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)’ – John Lennon

“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans”.

Throughout The Beatles’ career, John Lennon seemed to be the most lyrical member of the group. Though Paul McCartney was known as one of the masters of melody, it took Lennon’s witty wordplay on tracks like ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ to shift the rock landscape on its head during the summer of love. As he moved on to his solo career, though, one of his most profound statements came from looking backwards.

Taking an excerpt from the newspaper, Lennon provided the perfect advice for his son Sean on ‘Beautiful Boy’, admitting that life tends to happen when making other plans. Even though Lennon probably didn’t anticipate settling down and becoming a house husband during his time with The Beatles, he had finally found a sense of growth in Double Fantasy, being happy to espouse wisdom to his young son while his wife Yoko Ono handled the finances.

Although this nugget of wisdom proved relevant up to the present day, it would become one of the final statements we ever got from Lennon, passing away months after the album was released. Lennon may not have known that his time was short, but these subtle words were proof that even the rock and rollers of old could grow up with some dignity.

5. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – Nirvana

“Here we are now, entertain us”.

When talking about the greatest songwriters of all time, Kurt Cobain tends to be off to the side a little bit. While his work with Nirvana yielded the most visceral rock and roll ever made, it was usually difficult to figure out just what the hell Cobain was on about, with lyrics that switched tones and topics from one line to the next. Although Cobain may have seemed incoherent to most rock fans, no one could argue with the frustration in the band’s biggest hit.

Looking to put together the ultimate pop song for teenage angst, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is the song that kicked down the door for the alternative movement, with Cobain screaming at the top of his lungs that he needs to be entertained. Considering all the hair metal rising to the surface around the same time, Cobain practically gave a death sentence to anyone who had teased hair, wanting to bring a more authentic aspect back into rock and roll.

There are even a few tertiary lines which demonstrate Cobain’s witty sense of wordplay, saying that life is less dangerous with the lights out and how he feels stupid to the point of being a contagious disease. Although it was hard to understand the meaning behind most of Nirvana’s songs, there was hardly a single kid in Seattle and beyond who didn’t feel Cobain’s pain in those first few bars.

4. ‘Thunder Road’ – Bruce Springsteen

“It’s a town full of losers and I’m pulling out of here to win”.

For the first few years of his career, it felt like Bruce Springsteen had to prove himself as his distinct entity. Although he may have written graphic stories about life in his native New Jersey, there were more than a few fans who thought the commonalities between ‘The Boss’ and Bob Dylan were too close to ignore. While Dylan shook people up with his songs, no one was going to paint an ordinary life quite as romantically as the song ‘Thunder Road’.

Throughout most of the track, the narrator seems down on his luck, knowing that there’s hardly a chance that he will find a way out of his nowhere town. When he talks about meeting up with Wendy, though, every opportunity suddenly seems possible, saying that he can do anything while he has a guitar that he can talk with.

Even though hope is slim in most people’s lives in this town, Springsteen is looking to make something of himself, telling his girlfriend to get in a car and that he’s looking to be the one winner in a town that specialises in a losing game. As the sounds of a car screech in the distance and The E Street Band plod along, all those dreams he talked about might come true as long as the music is behind him.

3. ‘Blowin’ In the Wind’ – Bob Dylan

“How many roads must a man walk down before you can call him a man”.

Any good lyricist looking to be taken seriously must take a few cues from Bob Dylan. Emerging amid the massive folk-rock explosion, Dylan’s powerful imagery across songs like ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and ‘Rainy Day Women #12 and #35’ left a huge imprint on where the rest of the rock scene would go after the summer of love. When talking about his immortal lines, though, it goes back to where it all started: folk music.

Functioning as a stand-in for Woody Guthrie, Dylan is at his most thoughtful on ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, asking different questions about the state of the world while noting that the answer is a part of the air blowing by. Although most artists would tiptoe around any issues, Dylan cuts right to the chase by asking how many roads a man must walk down before being called a real man.

Considering that the rest of America was about to be shipped off to war, Dylan knew that the roads many men were walking down were much longer than anyone imagined, chastising those in power for putting kids through the carnage they were about to get into in the Asian jungles. While Dylan might have some foresight on what might happen to society, this song isn’t about having all the answers. It’s just asking questions, and Dylan had more than a few grievances to get off his chest.

2. ‘The End’ – The Beatles

“And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make”.

By the end of the 1960s, The Beatles were practically being held together by duct tape and faith. Amid their massive business casualties at the hands of Allen Klein, each member had begun to distance from each other creatively, leaving a huge amount of bad blood for the making of their album Let It Be. While Abbey Road may have been the band’s effort to make the last hoorah for their fans, Paul McCartney created one final postscript for the Fab Four’s iconic career.

Towards the end of the medley that takes up most of side two, ‘The End’ is a round robin for every member to show their skills. Featuring the only drum solo that Ringo Starr ever played, everyone takes their shot at a solo, with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and John Lennon playing raucous blues before giving way to a single piano.

To put the final bow on their career, McCartney says that the love that you take is equal to the love you make, effectively summing up what their career has meant up until that point. Since most of the group’s songs were about romantic devotion to one’s partner, it only makes sense that their final message to the world was a paraphrased version of “love is all you need”.

1. ‘Gloria’ – Patti Smith

“Jesus died for somebody’s sins, but not mine”.

Among the New York punk scene in the 1970s, Patti Smith was always attuned to the poetic side of life. Like her contemporaries like Lou Reed, Smith knew she possessed a power with her platform that only a handful of others could match, turning to poets like Allen Ginsburg for inspiration. While artists tend to take a while before making their definitive statement, Smith stormed out of the gate with biblical imagery.

Before going into her cover of the Them staple ‘Gloria’, Smith adds that Jesus died for somebody’s sins, but not hers. Considering the backlash that had come out since The Beatles’ bout with religion, Smith was unflinching in her authority, letting the audience know that she would offer them a different kind of ride than any spiritual doctrine may have been able to in the past.

Outside of her comments on religion, Smith would spend her entire career living up to that single tagline, making songs about her role as a woman in the music industry, the political unrest happening around the same time, and the simple act of expression between two lovers. Smith had her career cut out for her before she even sang a single note, but ‘Gloria’ was more than just a great rock song. It was a statement of intent for a lifetime of poetic anarchy in song.