Listen to Joni Mitchell’s stunning isolated vocals for ‘River’









It’s hard to quantify an artist like Joni Mitchell. A complex character who has seemingly found herself residing in the inner recesses of our collective minds. Joni Mitchell is a timeless and masterful composer, creating songs that will ring out into the aeons of eternity with their soulful message and attainable context. Perhaps no easier is this cocktail of creativity delivered to its audience than in ‘River’, Mitchell’s stunning Christmas number.

‘River’ is a magnetic and magnificent piece of songwriting. Not only is the song cherished as a Christmas number, but the potent vocal deliveries manage to cover up the somewhat bleak messaging at its core. When listening to Mitchell’s isolated vocals, the track’s power becomes even clearer.

The song is wildly popular. It’s been rerecorded more times than any other of Mitchell’s compositions, having been covered over 432. That said, nothing can really match Mitchell’s tender vulnerability in the song. It might well be something to do with ‘River’s origination alongside its impeccable delivery.

The singer is in deep longing to escape her emotional bonds as they grow too painful to hear about the recent breakup of a romantic relationship. While Christmas can often be a time of community and connection, sometimes that essence can leave us feeling remorseful for the moments and people we have now lost. The song is thought to be inspired by Mitchell’s relationship with fellow musician Graham Nash.

By the end of 1970, Mitchell and Nash’s relationship had begun to deteriorate beyond recognition. Equally, at the same time, the singer was struggling to reconcile with her musical output. It culminated in one of the finest Christmas songs of all time. But while the songwriting is perfect, Mitchell’s vocal performance is utterly beautiful.

So with the twinkling darkness of the festive period having fully descended upon us, we thought there was no better time to listen back to Joni Mitchell’s classic 1971 song ‘River’ through her truly mesmerising isolated vocals.