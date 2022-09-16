How Paramore ended up with Taylor Hawkins' drum kit









In the months since his death back in March of 2022, the stories of Taylor Hawkins‘ generosity and love of music have continued to filter out. You’ll hear everything from Hawkins rocking out at his friends’ concerts to playing benefit shows to buying equipment for kids at the Guitar Center right around the corner from the Foo Fighters‘ rehearsal space. Hawkins’ ability to give seemingly knew no bounds, even for those he didn’t know too well.

When Paramore singer Hayley Williams appeared on the BBC Radio show Amplified this summer, she had a Taylor Hawkins story of her own to share. Unsurprisingly, it involved Hawkins’ kind spirit and willingness to help out some of his fellow musicians when they were in need. Hawkins didn’t even have to know that he was helping people out to still have a positive impact on them.

“When we first started playing shows, [drummer] Zac [Farro] really needed a good drum kit,” Williams explained. “And a friend that lived in town lent him a drum kit, and it belonged to Taylor Hawkins first. And so the fact that somehow Zac ended up with Taylor Hawkins’ kit, it’s like we stole a blessing from Taylor Hawkins.”

“He meant a lot to so many people, and there are so many stories I’m sure we’ve yet to hear about him and things that he’s done for people, ways that he’s touched people’s lives,” Williams added. “But I think more than anything, as a music fan, and as a Foo Fighters fan, I love what he did for Dave Grohl.”

Williams specifically pointed to Hawkins’ first album with the Foo Fighters as one of his musical highlights. “I listen to this album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, and I know it’s the first record that Taylor played on, and you can hear such a difference,” Williams says. “It brought out something in Dave Grohl’s voice and the way that he wrote, it just really resonates with me and I just loved this record so much as a teenager.”

Listen to Williams talk about Taylor Hawkins down below.