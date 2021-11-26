How Jared Leto related to his "marginalised" character in 'House of Gucci'









A celebrated method actor and a controversial figure of pop culture, Jared Leto, the star of Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, Morbius and Fight Club, has revealed to audiences how he got into the character of Paolo Gucci for House Of Gucci.

Describing his character as a “frustrated artist”, Leto joins the likes of Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s new film that follows the violent battle for control over the iconic Gucci fashion brand.

In conversation with NME, Leto discussed his new role and the nature of Ridley Scott’s film, noting: “I guess it’s kind of a Shakespearian story in a way. I think that Paolo is a bit of a clown prince”.

Continuing, the actor adds, “He’s a frustrated artist who really wants to share his work with the world, he’s not seen or heard by his family, he’s really marginalised by the people that are closest to him”.

Taking a supporting role in the film, Leto plays Paolo Gucci, a disgraced businessman who sold out his family and eventually, due to extravagant spending, filed for bankruptcy in 1993. Finding common ground with the character, however, Leto stated: “Honestly there was a lot I related there to as far as being a creative person that wants to share their work with the world and wants to make something special with our lives”.

The latest film from Ridley Scott looks to be a venomous drama, laden with spiky personalities and side-plots of revenge, deceit and jealousy. His second film of 2021, Scott has enjoyed a busy year, releasing The Last Duel earlier this year, starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Caoimhe O’Malley.

Concluding his thoughts on his House of Gucci character, Leto added, “I guess we all kind of have that feeling, but I absolutely fell in love with the character. I love his sense of style and his passion for life. He always had a twinkle in his eye and he was really just a lot of fun to play”.

House of Gucci is out now in the UK and the US.