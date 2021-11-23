Ridley Scott blames millennials for The Last Duel box office failure









Ridley Scott has taken a swipe at younger generations when reflecting on the box office failure of his latest film The Last Duel.

The legendary director behind the likes of Blade Runner and Gladiator was promoting his latest film House of Gucci when he was asked about why The Last Duel suffered huge losses at the box office despite positive reviews.

The historical epic starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, and more, had a whopping budget of $100 million, but it only managed to recoup a measly $27 million of that at the box office.

Speaking with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, Scott opined: “Disney did a fantastic promotion job. The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them.”

Adding: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cell phones. The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone.”

Continuing: “This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

He was, however, happy with his own role in the failed film, adding: “We all thought it was a terrific script. And we made it. You can’t win all the time. I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me.”