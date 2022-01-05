How the James Bond film 'The World is Not Enough' got its name









Naming a James Bond movie is actually quite a tricky proposition. Obviously, there needs to be a consideration for the plot, but the title also needs to carry a certain stylistic trademark of the series that’s not always easy to pin down. Sleek, fatalistic titles are always good calls, but more so than anything else, it just needs to feel like a Bond title.

Back in the early days of the film series, the process was simple: just pick out a title from one of Ian Fleming’s works. Great titles like Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice were already there and ready to go, with Eon Productions having exclusive rights to almost all of the Bond material — minus Thunderball, thanks to the fact that Fleming may or may not have stolen quite a bit of that story. The end product didn’t even have to line up with the title: the creative liberties taken with the film adaptations of Moonraker and For Your Eyes Only basically make them completely different stories.

This became a problem once the film series had exhausted all of the original stories. Fleming wrote 12 Bond novels, plus two short story collections featuring the British spy. By the time Eon reached Moonraker, they had used up all of the novel’s titles (minus Casino Royale, which was made into a non-Eon produced 1967 spoof and eventually got the Eon treatment with Daniel Craig in 2006). They started using short story titles like A View to a Kill, Octapussy, and The Living Daylights, but when Pierce Brosnan stepped into the role in the ’90s, options were becoming increasingly limited.

Sure, they could’ve gone with ‘The property of a Lady’ or ‘The Hildebrand Rarity’ for Brosnan, but instead, Eon decided to branch out for the first time and use Bond-adjacent titles and iconography for their films. GoldenEye was the name of Fleming’s Jamaican estate where he penned most of the Bond novels. Tomorrow Never Dies went rogue by having no basis in Fleming at all, but Eon course-corrected with The World is Not Enough. Although it wasn’t an official title in any of the Bond series, the movie did pull from Bond’s unique literary world.

That’s because The World Is Not Enough is a translation of Bond’s coat of arms, Orbis non-sufficit. The phrase originated from Sir Thomas Bond, 1st Baronet, a 15th-century landowner, who was used by Fleming as an ancient ancestor of the modern-day Bond. The coat of arms was first revealed in the novel On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and it was subsequently used in the film adaptation of the novel as well.

Today, there are relatively few unpilfered elements of Bond’s literary legacy that have gone untouched by Eon. What the future productions will choose to use as their titles is anyone’s guess, but as anyone who has seen a Bond movie in the past few decades knows, there doesn’t always have to be a strong connection in order for it to truly embody the world of James Bond.

