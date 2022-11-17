Charlize Theron was discovered while shouting at a bank teller









As one of the world’s highest-paid actors and the recipient of various accolades, Charlize Theron has a varied and diverse career. The South African-American actor has appeared in many genres, ranging from horror to romantic drama to science fiction to comedy, offering transferable skills that very few in Hollywood can boast.

Theron came to prominence during the 1990s with appearances in Mighty Joe Young, The Devil’s Advocate and The Cider House Rules. However, while those roles helped build her early foundations, it was the 2003 performance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster that really threw Theron into stardom, and the actor received the Academy Award for Best Actress as acknowledgement.

Only two years later, Theron received another Academy Award nomination for playing a woman seeking justice in the drama North Country, and, building on this momentum, she then appeared in some action films such as Prometheus, Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde.

Following these acting credits throughout the 1990s to 2000s, Theron then moved into film production with her company Denver and Delilah Productions. Her production credits can be found in Dark Places and Long Shot, a selection of work that shows just how far Theron has pushed her creative vision from relatively humble beginnings.

Theron was born and raised in South Africa, moving to Los Angeles in 1994 with just $400 to her name. Looking back on this dramatic switch, Theron criticises her mindset as “just plain, simple, young, stupid naivety”. So how did Theron make the change from an outsider in search of a better life with under $1000 to her name to one of Hollywood’s timeless golden girls? Well, to put it simply, by yelling.

Theron has shared that her rags-to-riches story is a rather feisty and interesting tale. On one particularly frustrating day, Theron entered an altercation with a bank teller who had refused to cash one of her last checks due to an issue with her citizenship. However, the most convenient set up of events meant the customer stood behind her in the line would then eliminate all her money problems.

Talent agent John Crosby was that customer who stood witnessing the drama. To calm Theron down and find a solution, he cashed her check himself before handing over his business card. The talent agent then introduced Theron to acting school, where she then landed a non-speaking role in the horror Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest. This was followed by her first speaking role in 2 Days in the Valley.

Speaking on this bizarre story in an interview with Oprah, Theron stated that “I’d be unbelievably wrong to say there isn’t such a thing as the right place, right time—luck.”

She goes on to explain her state of mind at the time: “If I hadn’t met John, I don’t know what I would have done next. I had no idea how to get a manager. If I hadn’t been in the bank that day, I honestly don’t think I’d be here right now. There are so many talented actors who don’t ever get the chance”.

Crosby has also represented actors such as John Hurt and Rene Russo. From this chance of fate meeting, Theron has now also built a successful career in two areas of the film industry under his respected management.