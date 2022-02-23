Charlize Theron felt "scared" working with Tom Hardy on 'Mad Max: Fury Road'









In a new book about the making of the 2015 blockbuster hit Mad Max: Fury Road, allegations of unprofessional behaviour on the part of Tom Hardy are coming to light. Revelations show Charlize Theron was “scared shitless” working with the star.

Kyle Buchanan’s new book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road reveals many of the until-now unknown details of Hardy and Theron’s icy relationship on set and how the tension resulted from his lack of professionalism.

Hardy’s consistent tardiness to set was one of the habits in question, often making his cast and crew wait hours for him. He even went on like this after being specifically requested to show up on time. In one instance, when the entirety of the cast and crew was due to set at 8am, he showed up three hours late.

At the time, Theron was a new mother, and being on set required her to allocate time for her baby to be in childcare, away from her. When Hardy finally arrived to set, Theron asked him, “How disrespectful are you?” and even said that the producers should “fine the f*cking c*nt a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew.”

Afterwards, Hardy responded by “charging up to her” and asking, “What did you say to me?” which left the cast and crew noticing his aggression. After this, Theron requested that they send a female producer down to equalise some of the tension because she didn’t feel safe on set.

However, the producer assigned to offer protection to Theron, Denise Di Novi, was actually barred from the set by another producer Doug Mitchell, meaning that Theron “still felt pretty naked and alone.”

Other cast and crew members can attest to Hardy’s aggression, like assistant cameraman Ricky Schamburg calling Hardy “very provocative” and Theron the opposite, as well as Nicholas Hoult likening the environment to being “on your summer holidays and the adults in the front of the car are arguing.”

Tom Hardy did comment on these allegations, saying, “The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.”

Regardless, it’s clear that the behaviour had an impact on Charlize Theron, as well as the rest of the cast and crew.