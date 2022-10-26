The horror movie with the highest kill count of all time









Over the years, many films have been released that are so bloody that even the mere thought of them makes the stomach churn. From the recent sickness-inducing Terrifier 2 to the notorious Cannibal Holocaust, cinema has been used an almost innumerable amount of times to show the dark side of humanity and the darker side of the intellect, allowing the most horrific facet of people’s imaginations to come to life, terrifying us fully in the process.

Usually, this comes from the horror film, with the likes of the original version of The Invisible Man, the Halloween films and even From Dusk till Dawn, all featuring an obscene amount of death, complete with chilling narratives that leave an indelible imprint. There’s something strange about us as consumers in that we love this morbid side of film and actively want to be terrified, as exemplified by the fact that the horror genre is one of the most popular at the box office year after year.

When it comes to genuinely dark and overly violent films, many examples spring to mind, including The Purge series and the much-maligned 2009 film The Human Centipede. Whilst these notorious titles often come up in conversation, people often forget one of the bloodiest films ever released, which also happens to have the highest kill count of all time, 2019’s Brightburn.

It’s a strange case, as it went under the radar, but Brightburn is actually a decent film, unlike many of the most famous violent examples that forego substance for controversy. Written by cousins Brian and Mark Gunn, it was produced by Brian’s older brother, the famed filmmaker James Gunn. A cynical take on the Superman story, it’s one of the more physically affecting films you’re likely to see due to the graphic violence on display.

It follows a pair of parents who can’t conceive and adopt an alien baby they discover after trying for so long. However, their happy ending doesn’t come, and the child, Brandon, starts to develop an array of powers. He becomes the masked antagonist Brightburn after being negatively influenced by the alien ship that transported him to Earth, and so everyone in the eponymous Kansas town is doomed.

Instead of using his ability for good, he goes on a bloody rampage, killing townsfolk, members of the police and his adoptive parents. Additionally, he then destroys a commercial plane to cover up his killings, resulting in a whopping kill count of 274, the most of any film to date.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.