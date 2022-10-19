James Gunn is planning a strange new DC superhero movie









American filmmaker James Gunn is a favourite amongst fans for a reason, with the director helming some of the most beloved movies of recent years, including The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, he appears to be back, working on a mysterious new project for DC Comics and Warner Bros.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which has revealed that Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran are in talks to create a new DC movie one year after the release of The Suicide Squad. The problem is that no other details are provided for the new project, and considering that Gunn is already working on the second season of Peacemaker as well as more Suicide Squad-based content, it’s safe to say it’s unlikely to be a sequel to the 2021 film.

Now a major filmmaker, Gunn’s career started as a scriptwriter, taking his pen to several high-profile films, including the much-beloved Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, as well as Dawn of the Dead by director Zack Snyder. His path to being a filmmaker was kickstarted in 2006, however, when he released the gooey horror comedy Slither, starring Elizabeth Banks and Nathan Fillion.

The news coincides with the upcoming release of Black Adam, starring Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a film that has been tipped by many to be the ‘saviour’ of the DC cinematic universe.

Also starring Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Jennifer Holland and Aldis Hodge, the film is helmed by director Jaume Collet-Serra. Having helmed a number of horror films in the past, including Orphan and House of Wax, Collet-Serra looks more than capable of taking on this dark superhero tale.

Take a look at the trailer for Black Adam, below.