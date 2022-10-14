'Terrifier 2' is so gory that fans are passing out in the cinema









As a society, we hate clowns. Whether it be because of the shocking crimes of serial killer John Wayne Gacy or that the 1990 miniseries of It traumatised us, there’s something in the collective consciousness that means cinema fans simply despise clowns with a passion. This hasn’t changed, either, with some US fans being so spooked by Terrifier 2 that it has been reported that people are passing out in the cinema.

The sequel to 2016’s notorious Terrifier, directed by Damien Leone, sees the return of Art The Clown from the dead as he stalks two siblings on the night of Halloween. Whilst the film’s plot might sound like one we’ve heard before, it is the explicit gory scenes that have caused incidents where the emergency services have been called.

Twitter user Andrew Liming shared a picture of the emergency services looking after his friend after watching the movie, writing: “Terrifier 2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended.”

Elsewhere, another user explained: “Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom.”

The film has had such an adverse effect on some that one Twitter user revealed alongside a picture: “A film festival is giving VOMIT BAGS for people going to watch Terrifier 2“.

The film has become so infamous that it prompted the project producer, Steve Barton, to share a warning on his social media, writing: “This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror. Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution.”

He continued: “There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theatres. For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned.”

See the reactions, below.

a film festival is giving VOMIT BAGS for people going to watch Terrifier 2



you've got my attention. you've got all of my attention. completely. tell me more. pic.twitter.com/d76xMNMBvw — thaís 🎃🕸️ (@fanthaisma) October 2, 2022