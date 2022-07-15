Dio song 'Holy Diver' was originally written for Black Sabbath









‘Holy Diver’ is undoubtedly the most iconic track by American heavy metal band Dio. Featuring Ronnie James Dio’s trademark wail, it helped to cement some of the genre’s trademarks, inspiring a host of contemporary bands. A key moment in the genre’s history, it has long been hailed as one of Ronnie James Dio’s finest moments.

A legendary piece, it has been revealed that it was originally written for the frontman’s previous band, Black Sabbath, making us all wonder what it would have sounded like if it featured the thunderous guitar work of Tony Iommi.

In a fresh interview with Loudwire, Ronnie’s widow, Wendy, explained that he wrote both ‘Holy Diver’ and ‘Don’t Talk To Strangers’ during his time in Sabbath, and intended for the tracks to be recorded with them. Things did not go to plan though, and when he left Sabbath for the first time, he used them for the newly formed Dio.

Wendy maintained that ‘Holy Diver’ was an “enormous gamble” in her late husband’s career: “Ronnie always did what he wanted to do. He never listened to what the record label wanted or anyone else. He always stuck to his guns in making the album. He hoped it would be successful. None of us realised how successful it was going to be.”

“We really had been toying around with things and he had written ‘Holy Diver’ and ‘Don’t Talk to Strangers’; during the time he was in Black Sabbath, so they were supposed to be Sabbath songs.”

“When he left Sabbath, we had a solo deal for him and he just put those songs [on the album] and got the band together, wrote more songs and it came out. Everyone was blown away about the reception that we got and how great the album was and how it’s stood [the test] of time. It’ll be 40 years next year.”

Listen to ‘Holy Diver’ below.

