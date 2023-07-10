Hollywood Vampires live review: giant stars descend on London









Hollywood Vampires - The O2, London 3

As the sun began to dip below the horizon and the 1980s approached, the Sunset Strip, nestled in the vibrant intersection of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, became a crucible for what would soon be known as the ‘West Coast Mental Explosion’. This eruption of heavy metal would come to define the Los Angeles music scene for years to come. During this time, at 9015 Sunset Boulevard, a bar called The Rainbow Bar and Grill became the meeting place for the newly born Hollywood Vampires.

This assembly, formed and spearheaded by metal veteran Alice Cooper, initially took shape as a celebrity drinking club boasting iconic figures like Ringo Starr, Micky Dolenz, Keith Moon, and Harry Nilsson, with the occasional honorary presence of John Lennon and Keith Emerson. The initiation rite into this exclusive brotherhood required surpassing the drinking stamina of all existing members: a feat that would later epitomise the supergroup that Cooper would form in 2012.

Today, Hollywood Vampires is still fronted by Cooper along with his friends Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen – all of which ended their show last night at London’s The O2 with tumultuous applause.

The journey from North Greenwich station to the entrance of The O2 transforms into hordes of devoted metal fans. On stage, a tapestry of musical favourites awaits within the band’s own repertoire, from the youthful rebellion of Cooper’s ‘I’m Eighteen’ and the exuberance of Aerosmith’s ‘Walk This Way’ to the charged energy of Vampires’ ‘My Dead Drunk Friends’ and ‘As Bad As I Am’.

Amid the musical ruckus, the covers undeniably ignited the greatest fervour among the crowd. The air crackled as the band unleashed the heart-pumping intensity of AC/DC’s ‘The Jack’, while the rendition of The Who’s timeless classic ‘Baba O’Riley’ saw Cooper’s vocals matching the power of his prime he breathed life into the words once sung by Pete Townshend.

During the second half of the set, the band performed a heartfelt rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’. The crowd’s emotion could be felt as Depp tackled lead vocals, gazing back towards a sea of glistening eyes. Depp has performed this song many times before, but the privilege of experiencing it live becomes akin to a profound glimpse into the band’s very essence.

As the set nears its end, Ronnie Wood joined the men on stage for an emotional tribute to the late Jeff Beck. Images of Beck flashed on the screen as the band performed its accompanying instrumental odyssey. There’s only one song in the encore, but that’s all that’s needed because what better way to signpost the conclusion of a love letter to living and dead legends than with Cooper’s ‘School’s Out’.

Hollywood Vampires is an entity meant to be experienced live. It beckons for personal immersion, and the reward lies not just in the momentary thrill but in the lasting rekindling of a connection with songs once cherished by the greats from the moment the arena lights rise.